Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 45.2% in September

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.41.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

