Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 89.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

