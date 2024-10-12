Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.