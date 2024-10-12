argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $543.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $536.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.21. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.47 and a beta of 0.63. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $554.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

