Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

AJG opened at $287.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.93. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.