Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives $3.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASRT shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 304.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.79. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 261.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

