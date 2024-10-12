Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.09. 1,447,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,612,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,451,530. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,343,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,451,530. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,840,158.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

