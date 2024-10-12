Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Head to Head Analysis

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and Aeries Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.99 $60.72 million $1.44 39.05 Aeries Technology $72.51 million 1.26 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.30% 10.71% 6.10% Aeries Technology N/A -94.31% 30.51%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Astrana Health and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Astrana Health and Aeries Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 5 1 3.00 Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $61.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Aeries Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

