ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. ATN International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.57.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

