Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.67 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

