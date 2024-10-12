Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,406 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $120.52 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

