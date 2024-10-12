Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

