Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 123 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $819.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $826.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $744.21 and a 200 day moving average of $699.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

