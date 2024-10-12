Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

CRL stock opened at $192.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

