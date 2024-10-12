Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $198.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.60. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

