Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

