Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $98.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

