Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.