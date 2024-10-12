Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diageo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,474,000 after buying an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

