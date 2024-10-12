Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $270.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.