Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $418,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.96 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

