Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Evergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

EVRG stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

