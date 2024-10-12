Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.05.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

