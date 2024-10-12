Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $17,740,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at $38,068,482.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.5 %

TOL stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

