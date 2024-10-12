Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

