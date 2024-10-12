Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $264.66 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.