Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KMB opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.