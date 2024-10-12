Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,463 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

