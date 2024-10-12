Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,294 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASX. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

