Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 644,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $65.03 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

