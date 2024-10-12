Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

