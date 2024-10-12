Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

