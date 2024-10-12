Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

