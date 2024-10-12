Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 846,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

AVUS opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

