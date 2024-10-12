Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 525,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.