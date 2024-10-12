Avient (NYSE:AVNT) vs. Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Financial Analysis

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Avient pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avient has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Incitec Pivot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A Avient 3.70% 10.34% 4.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incitec Pivot and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Incitec Pivot and Avient”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A $0.15 13.33 Avient $3.14 billion 1.41 $75.70 million $1.27 38.20

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Incitec Pivot. Incitec Pivot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Incitec Pivot and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incitec Pivot 0 0 0 0 N/A Avient 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avient has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Avient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than Incitec Pivot.

Summary

Avient beats Incitec Pivot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate. The company also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to mining, quarrying, and construction industries. In addition, it offers industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. The company was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks. Its products are used in medical and pharmaceutical devices, food packaging, personal care and cosmetics, transportation, building products, wire and cable, recreational and athletic apparel, construction and filtration, outdoor furniture, healthcare, textiles and appliances, and industrial markets. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

