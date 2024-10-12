Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 53,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 57,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

