Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. 323,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Azarga Uranium Stock Up 5.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.
About Azarga Uranium
Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azarga Uranium
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.