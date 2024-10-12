Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.17). Approximately 1,430,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 547,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,281.43 and a beta of 1.06.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

