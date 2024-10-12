Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$48.49 and last traded at C$48.49. Approximately 283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.50.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.23.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

