BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.36.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$45.45 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.03. The company has a market cap of C$41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0598958 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

