Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Up 1.0 %

CRTO stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Criteo by 1.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $11,059,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.