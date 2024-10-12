Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC)

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s current price.
CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDTC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile
