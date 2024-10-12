Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $25.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYON shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $473.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.65. Beyond has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $33,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $9,538,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.