BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $8.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of BIGC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.98. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 222.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 124,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,274,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in BigCommerce by 27.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 949,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 203,785 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

