Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives $3.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Biodesix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 74.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,727 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 73.08% and a negative return on equity of 505.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

