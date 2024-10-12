BioLargo (BLGO) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioLargo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -12.09 BioLargo Competitors $6.67 billion $204.21 million -30.93

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioLargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioLargo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1280 1596 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 7.17%. Given BioLargo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, suggesting that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo rivals beat BioLargo on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.