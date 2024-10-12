Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million.
Bird Construction Price Performance
TSE:BDT opened at C$31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.
Bird Construction Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
