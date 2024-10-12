Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$35.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.88.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$10.06 and a 1 year high of C$32.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

