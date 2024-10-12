Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives $15.94 Average PT from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

